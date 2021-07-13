Bruler Fire burning south of Detroit Lake jumps to 60 acres, 0% containment

(David Ryder/Getty Images)

(DETROIT, Ore.) The U.S. Forest Service said Tuesday that the Bruler Fire burning south of Detroit Lake has jumped to 60 acres and is 0% contained, KATU reports.

The wildfire is not threatening any homes or other structures, as of Tuesday.

Crews are continuing to fight the fire, using aircrafts to drop water and slow its growth.

Smoke will continue to be visible from Detroit and Santiam Pass, U.S. Forest Service officials said.

People are asked to avoid Daly Lake, Tule Lake, the Old Cascade Crest trails, Forest Roads 11 (Straight Creek Road/Quartzville Road), Forest Road 10 (south from Detroit Lake) and Forest Roads 1161, 1133 and 1012.

Officials said there may be an increase in fire traffic on Highway 22.

The cause of the wildfire is still under investigation.