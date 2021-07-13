Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, OR

Bruler Fire burning south of Detroit Lake jumps to 60 acres, 0% containment

Posted by 
Portland Report
Portland Report
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aI2aS_0avgmB3X00
(David Ryder/Getty Images)

(DETROIT, Ore.) The U.S. Forest Service said Tuesday that the Bruler Fire burning south of Detroit Lake has jumped to 60 acres and is 0% contained, KATU reports.

The wildfire is not threatening any homes or other structures, as of Tuesday.

Crews are continuing to fight the fire, using aircrafts to drop water and slow its growth.

Smoke will continue to be visible from Detroit and Santiam Pass, U.S. Forest Service officials said.

People are asked to avoid Daly Lake, Tule Lake, the Old Cascade Crest trails, Forest Roads 11 (Straight Creek Road/Quartzville Road), Forest Road 10 (south from Detroit Lake) and Forest Roads 1161, 1133 and 1012.

Officials said there may be an increase in fire traffic on Highway 22.

The cause of the wildfire is still under investigation.

Comments / 0

Portland Report

Portland Report

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
956
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT

With Portland Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Lake#Tule Lake#Fire Burning#U S Forest Service#The U S Forest Service#Katu#Smoke
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Environment
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Dog dies after early morning house fire in N. Portland

(James D. Morgan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Portland Fire and Rescue said that one dog has died after a house fire in north Portland early Thursday, FOX 12 reports. Emergency crews responded to the home in the 5800 block of North Missouri Avenue around 4:47 a.m. on a report of a fire. According to PF&R, the fire started outside the home and burned about half of the interior. The natural gas line going into the house caught fire, but firefighters were able to shut off the gas. Nearby power lines also caught fire and came down.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Dangerous clouds of smoke and ash forming above Bootleg Fire

(Bootleg Fire Incident Command via AP) (PORTLAND, Ore.) The Bootleg Fire burning in southern Oregon is producing massive so-called fire clouds over the blaze, KGW reports. The “clouds” are columns of smoke and ash that can reach up to six miles in the sky and can be seen from over 100 miles away. This is especially dangerous for firefighters because the clouds can collapse and cause hot winds and embers to fall on everything below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy