New York City, NY

Eric Adams Poised to Become New York’s Second Black Mayor

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior Correspondent
Posted by 
Dallas Weekly
Dallas Weekly
 16 days ago
Eric Adams grew up poor. As a teenager, he was abused by the police but later decided to join New York’s Finest ranks. After serving as a police captain, and in the state Senate and as Brooklyn borough president, Adams is poised to become only the second African American to lead the biggest city in America.

Dallas, TX
Posted by
Dallas Weekly

OP-ED: The Movement for Justice Will Not Be Deterred

The right-wing majority on the Supreme Court just undercut the Voting Rights Act again. Having gutted the section that required pre-approval of state voting laws to protect the rights of minorities to vote in Shelby v. Holder, Republican-appointed justices now have castrated the backup clause — Section 2 — which bans racial discrimination in election practices in Brnovich v. DNC. The result will open the floodgates even further to the wave of partisan laws that Republicans are pushing in states across the country to suppress the votes of African Americans and other people of color. The right-wing justices continue their assault on the meaning and power of the Voting Rights Act, a triumph of the civil rights movement that Justice Elena Kagan, writing in dissent, noted represents the “best in America.” The reaction against the civil rights movement continues.

