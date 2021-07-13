Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Polk County, GA

Anavitarte appointed to commission on E-commerce, freight

By From staff reports
northwestgeorgianews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolk County state senator Jason Anavitarte has been appointed to serve on the Georgia Commission on E-Commerce and Freight Infrastructure Funding. The commission was created when Senate Resolution 102 passed during the last session of the General Assembly. It is tasked with analyzing which funding and policy solutions may be necessary to further develop Georgia’s freight, logistics and e-commerce industries, particularly as the state continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
County
Polk County, GA
Polk County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On E#Freight#Economy#E Commerce#The Georgia Commission#The General Assembly#House#Haralson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Civil Rights pioneer Robert Moses dies at 86

Robert Moses, a pioneer of the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s, has died at the age of 86, the Associated Press reported on Sunday. An associate told the AP that Moses’s wife, Janet Moses, said her husband died Sunday morning in Hollywood, Fla. The cause of death was not determined.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Jackie Mason, one of the last borscht belt comedians, dies at 93

Jackie Mason, the sometimes-controversial standup comedian who unapologetically embraced Jewish themes and political incorrectness, achieving a national profile through a series of successful one-man shows on Broadway without substantial work in film or television, died Saturday in Manhattan. He was 93. Close friend and family spokesman Raoul Felder confirmed his...
California StateNBC News

Multiple homes destroyed by California's Dixie Fire as blazes continue to rage across the West

Multiple homes and properties were destroyed on Saturday as the Dixie Fire continued to rage in northern California, officials in the state said. The blaze, 20 percent of which was contained on Saturday, has already charred more than 181,000 acres in Plumas and Butte counties, consuming more than a dozen homes and properties as it tore through the region, officials said.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Fauci: 'We're going in the wrong direction' on Covid-19 cases

(CNN) — Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that the US is "going in the wrong direction" as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise, particularly among unvaccinated Americans. "If you look at the inflection of the curve of new cases and, as you said in the run-in to this...
Utah StatePosted by
NBC News

Six dead in Utah car crashes caused by sandstorm

At least six people died and several more were seriously injured Sunday after powerful winds blew sand and dust across an interstate in Utah, causing a series of car crashes, authorities said. The accident occurred on Interstate 15 just before 5 p.m. in Millard County, about two hours south of...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Tensions in Tunisia after president suspends parliament

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian troops surrounded parliament and blocked its speaker from entering after the president suspended the legislature and fired the prime minister following violent nationwide protests over the country’s economic troubles and virus crisis. Protesters celebrated President Kais Saied’s decision late Sunday night, shouting with joy, honking...
Orange County, CAPosted by
NBC News

'Dating Game Killer' Rodney Alcala dies at 77

Convicted serial killer Rodney Alcala, known as the 'Dating Game Killer' because of his appearance on the TV show as a bachelor contestant in 1978, has died of natural causes, California prison officials said Saturday. Alcala, 77, was condemned to death row for murdering five people, including 12-year-old Robin Samsoe...

Comments / 0

Community Policy