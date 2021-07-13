Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

15 Performers From Variety’s Actors on Actors Land Emmy Nominations

By Kate Aurthur
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iemr5_0avgkxud00
Courtesy of Apple+/HBO Max/Netflix

As the COVID-19 pandemic continued, “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” shot virtually this spring and continued to be a valuable stop for awards hopefuls.

On Tuesday morning, 15 actors who participated in Variety’s franchise — which celebrates the year’s best television performances — received Emmy nominations.

The pairing of Kaley Cuoco (HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant”) and Elizabeth Olsen (Disney Plus’ “WandaVision”) were both nominated in their respective categories of lead actress in a comedy and in a limited series. Netflix royals Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”) and Emma Corrin (“The Crown”) were honored with lead actor and actress in a drama, respectively. Jason Sudeikis (Apple TV Plus’ “Ted Lasso”) and Kathryn Hahn (“WandaVision”) were nominated for lead actor in a comedy and supporting actress in a limited series. Anya Taylor-Joy (Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit”) and Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”), who had an “Emma” reunion, were nominated for lead actress in a limited series and lead actor in a drama.

Jean Smart was a double nominee, in comedy lead actress for HBO Max’s “Hacks” and supporting actress in a limited series for HBO’s “Mare of Easttown.” And her Actors on Actors partner, Bowen Yang, was nominated for supporting actor in a comedy series for “Saturday Night Live.”

Rounding out the Emmy nominees featured in Actors on Actors, Billy Porter (FX on Hulu’s “Pose”) and Uzo Aduba (HBO’s “In Treatment”) were nominated in lead actor and actress in a drama, respectively. Elisabeth Moss (Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale”) and Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”) were honored for lead actress in a drama and supporting actress in a drama, respectively. And Ewan McGregor was nominated for lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for portraying the title character in Netflix’s “Halston.”

The Actors on Actors issue was published on June 9, and all of the conversations are available on Variety.com. Season 14 of the Emmy Award-winning “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” TV series aired on PBS SoCal in June, and is available on demand.

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

26K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gillian Anderson
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Elisabeth Moss
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Kathryn Hahn
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Bowen Yang
Person
Jean Smart
Person
Uzo Aduba
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Nominations#Hbo#Supporting Actor#Wandavision#Reg Jean Page#Apple Tv#Hbo#Variety Com#Pbs Socal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Disney
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Emmy Nominations: 6 Key Takeaways, From ‘The Crown’ to ‘Hamilton,’ on 2021 Ballot

The year that has passed between the announcement of the 72nd and the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Award nominations has been one of dramatic change. From the presidential election and subsequent inauguration to the COVID-19 vaccine finally rolling out, allowing more productions to resume, the type of content, let alone its volume and origin, has fluctuated with the times. Last year, for example, we were talking about Quibi’s entrance into the Emmy race, but now that streamer has shut down.
MoviesVariety

‘Ted Lasso’ Scores the Most 2021 TCA Awards Nominations

You better “believe”! “Ted Lasso” continues to pull in numerous awards nominations. Just days after the Television Academy announced the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Award nominees, where the Apple TV Plus comedy picked up 20 nods and therefore became the most-nominated freshman comedy in that organization’s history, it scooped up five TCA Awards nominations, the most for any series celebrated by the Television Critics Assn. (TCA) this year.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Never Have I Ever’ Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on Overcoming the Pressure to Deliver for Season 2

Just over a year ago, “Never Have I Ever” star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan was a total unknown, who landed her big break by booking lead role on a new Netflix YA comedy series after answering a casting call via Twitter from show co-creator Mindy Kaling. When the comedy debuted in April 2020, Ramakrishnan practically became a star overnight. Netflix reported that 40 million households sampled the first season of the coming-of-age comedy within its first three months of streaming. The show follows Ramakrishnan’s Devi Vishwakumar, an Indian American girl battling battles all of the pitfalls (and pratfalls) of teenage life, including her...
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’: Did the Franchise, Actors Receive Any 2021 Emmy Nominations?

The 2021 Emmy nominations are out and the nominees are … No one from any of the “Law & Order” franchise shows!. Fans of the longtime “Law & Order” world may be disappointed to learn that the franchise was completely shut out of any nominations this year. This includes both of the current shows on TV, “Law & Order: SVU” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”
MoviesGreenwichTime

'Lovecraft Country' and 'Hamilton' Break Emmy Records for Actors of Color

The Emmy nominations were announced Tuesday, and the TV Academy provided historic representation across its acting categories, despite a couple of questionable hiccups. Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett of the now-canceled “Lovecraft Country” made history as the first two Black leads to be nominated from the same series. “Pose” also joins for achieving the same feat with Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez. It’s also the first piece of visual art to have a Black actor nominated in every eligible acting category, with Michael K. Williams and Aunjanue Ellis also picking up mentions.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Emmy Nominations Analysis: Crowd Pleasers, ‘Crown’ Pleasers & Increasing Diversity Make A Mark, But Seven Actors From ‘Hamilton’ – Really?

The Television Academy should be proud in many ways of its nominations for the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards, a diverse list to be sure that includes 37 different programs receiving five or more nominations, including such great newcomers as Hacks and Ted Lasso, and an impressive 45 first-time performer nominees including Mj Rodriguez, up for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Pose, making her the first transgender performer ever in a lead acting category. Diverse casts in shows such as I May Destroy You, Bridgerton, The Boys, the canceled Lovecraft Country and Pose, This Is Us, Black-ish, The Underground Railroad and more show the TV Academy is ever-increasingly recognizing changes in the industry — however slow it can seem — and the world around us. I will get to Hamilton’s 12 nominations imminently.
TV & Videosthestreamable.com

Streaming Shows Land On Top Of List Of 2021 Emmy Award Nominations

Streaming shows topped the list of nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, which were announced Tuesday morning. Star Wars epic, The Mandalorian from Disney+ and Netflix’s period drama The Crown topped the list of nominations with 24 each. They were followed closely by the first series from Marvel Studios,...
NFLBeaumont Enterprise

Diversity, firsts and more facts from the Emmy nominations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Assorted facts and figures drawn from the nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards:. Fresh off an Oscar win for best original screenplay for “Promising Young Woman,” which she also directed, Renaissance woman Emerald Fennell has earned an Emmy nomination for acting. She’s up for best supporting actress in a drama for playing Camilla Parker Bowles in “The Crown.” Fennell previously earned two nominations for her writing and producing of “Killing Eve” in 2019.
MoviesNorman Transcript

Despite Globes controversy, ‘Emily in Paris’ lands 2 Emmy nominations

After becoming part of the dust-up involving the ethical conflicts of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — the influential organization that runs the annual Golden Globes — Netflix comedy ”Emily in Paris” scored another major awards nod when Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday. Created by Darren Star (“Sex and...
TV Showstrust.org

Emmy Awards sees first transgender performer pick up nomination

LOS ANGELES, July 13 (Reuters) - "The Crown" and "The Mandalorian" led nominations on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards in a diverse field packed with newcomers and feel-good TV shows that reflected the surge in streaming during the coronavirus pandemic. HBO and its new HBO Max streaming platform led all...
TV & VideosBuffalo News

Alan Pergament: Top takeaways from the Emmy nominations

As cable and streaming services dominated the Emmy nominations in recent years, viewers watching the annual award show celebrating television on one of the four broadcast networks were often asking, “What’s that show about?”. Because Covid-19 resulted in many Americans indoors watching streaming and cable shows, that may not be...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Emmys 2021: Pose star MJ Rodriguez makes history as first trans actor to receive major nomination

MJ Rodriguez has become the first transgender actor to earn a Emmy nomination in major acting category.The actor – who stars in FX drama Pose as Blanca Rodriguez of the House of Evangelista – is nominated in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 2021 ceremony, it was announced on Tuesday (13 July).Speaking about her nomination, Rodriguez said that the nomination had left her feeling “more accepted than I have felt in a long time”.“I felt like my colleagues now see me, my acting colleagues see me, and the people who are surrounded by...
EntertainmentNME

The biggest talking points from the Emmys 2021 nominations

When it comes to TV awards ceremonies, the Emmys are the grandest of them all. If you want to join John Legend and Whoopi Goldberg in the entertainment industry’s most elite club – EGOT – you’ll need to add an Emmy to your Grammy, Oscar and Tony trophies. With this in mind, here are the major talking points from today’s nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, including a too-close-for-comfort tussle between Netflix and old rival HBO.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Why Emmy Nomination Leader ‘The Crown’ Is Peaking Now

The Emmy nominations, announced Tuesday morning, were, appropriately enough, a coronation. While the actual awards won’t be handed out until September, “The Crown,” in its fourth season, garnered 24 nominations — a field-leading total, tied with Disney Plus’ effects-heavy “The Mandalorian.” Netflix’s royals drama had been a major player in awards races of recent years: It had previously won awards for Claire Foy’s second-season performance as Queen Elizabeth II and for Stephen Daldry’s direction, among others. But with this year’s nominations, it suddenly came to look like the show at the center of television.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Eugenio Derbez to Star in Netflix Family Film Inspired by Lotería Card Game

Eugenio Derbez will star in Netflix’s “Lotería,” a family adventure film inspired by the iconic Lotería Don Clemente card game. The movie will be directed by Emmy nominee James Bobin (“Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” “Alice Through the Looking Glass” and “The Muppets”) with a script by Roberto Orci (“Transformers,” “Star Trek,” “Mission Impossible III” and “Cowboys & Aliens”) and J.R. Orci (“The Blacklist” and “Fringe”) based on a story by Roberto Orci and Adele Heather Taylor.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Controversy in the MCU: Don Cheadle nominated for an Emmy for two minutes of performance

Nominations for Emmy Awards 2021 they were a special night for Marvel Studios. The two shows of Disney+ that launched the brand could be awarded: WandaVision in 23 categories and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in 5. Kevin Feige you are surely celebrating thanks to the success of the strategy of adding content to the MCU in series format for the streaming platform of Disney. There has already been an experience with programs like Agents of Shield or the entries of Marvel and Netflix.

Comments / 0

Community Policy