15 Performers From Variety’s Actors on Actors Land Emmy Nominations

Courtesy of Apple+/HBO Max/Netflix

As the COVID-19 pandemic continued, “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” shot virtually this spring and continued to be a valuable stop for awards hopefuls.

On Tuesday morning, 15 actors who participated in Variety’s franchise — which celebrates the year’s best television performances — received Emmy nominations.

The pairing of Kaley Cuoco (HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant”) and Elizabeth Olsen (Disney Plus’ “WandaVision”) were both nominated in their respective categories of lead actress in a comedy and in a limited series. Netflix royals Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”) and Emma Corrin (“The Crown”) were honored with lead actor and actress in a drama, respectively. Jason Sudeikis (Apple TV Plus’ “Ted Lasso”) and Kathryn Hahn (“WandaVision”) were nominated for lead actor in a comedy and supporting actress in a limited series. Anya Taylor-Joy (Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit”) and Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”), who had an “Emma” reunion, were nominated for lead actress in a limited series and lead actor in a drama.

Jean Smart was a double nominee, in comedy lead actress for HBO Max’s “Hacks” and supporting actress in a limited series for HBO’s “Mare of Easttown.” And her Actors on Actors partner, Bowen Yang, was nominated for supporting actor in a comedy series for “Saturday Night Live.”

Rounding out the Emmy nominees featured in Actors on Actors, Billy Porter (FX on Hulu’s “Pose”) and Uzo Aduba (HBO’s “In Treatment”) were nominated in lead actor and actress in a drama, respectively. Elisabeth Moss (Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale”) and Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”) were honored for lead actress in a drama and supporting actress in a drama, respectively. And Ewan McGregor was nominated for lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for portraying the title character in Netflix’s “Halston.”

The Actors on Actors issue was published on June 9, and all of the conversations are available on Variety.com. Season 14 of the Emmy Award-winning “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” TV series aired on PBS SoCal in June, and is available on demand.