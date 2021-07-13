Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

North Georgia UMC moves to seize assets, take over Mt. Bethel

By Hunter Riggall hriggall@mdjonline.com
northwestgeorgianews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe leadership of the United Methodist Church’s North Georgia Conference said this week it would be moving to seize the assets of Mt. Bethel UMC in east Cobb. Bishop Sue Haupert-Johnson, and the conference’s eight district superintendents “unanimously determined that ‘exigent circumstances’ have threatened the continued vitality and mission of Mt. Bethel … Given this determination, all assets of the local church have transferred immediately to the Conference Board of Trustees of the North Georgia Conference,” the conference said Monday.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umc#United Church#Mt Bethel Umc#Mt Bethel#Disaffiliate#Mt Bethel Church#Q A#Mdj#Lgbtq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
eastcobbnews.com

BREAKING NEWS: Methodist Church to seize Mt. Bethel assets

The Board of Trustees of the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church has voted to seize the assets of Mt. Bethel UMC and will operate the church effective immediately, the latest move in a deepening crisis with the East Cobb congregation. In a statement issued late Monday, North...
AL.com

United Methodist conference seizes Georgia church assets in dispute

MARIETTA, Ga. — A regional governing body for a Protestant denomination has seized the assets of a large congregation in Georgia in a dispute over who should be the senior pastor. Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, has about 8,000 members and is one of...
eastcobbnews.com

Mt. Bethel UMC to hold community prayer event Sunday

Leaders of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church have organized a community prayer event Sunday as members of the East Cobb congregation “navigate the challenging circumstances facing their church community.”. A 90-minute guided prayer session will be led by 18 leaders of faith communities in the Marietta area “and around the...
North Platte Telegraph

Bethel Church of North Platte offering scholarships to Joni & Friends Family Retreat

Bethel Church of North Platte will be offering scholarships to families and volunteers for the Joni & Friends 5-day Family Retreat. Held at Maranatha Camp and Retreat Center Aug. 9 to 13, families will be encouraged in an accessible camp environment. The retreat provides inclusive worship, Bible-based teaching and programs, and loads of activities including swimming, fishing, a climbing wall, campfires and more. Families will have the opportunity to enjoy the nature settings and connect with other special needs families who understand life with disability.
Washington Post

UMC edges toward historic split over LGBTQ inclusion. This church showed the way.

(RNS) — When Asbury Memorial Church in Savannah, Georgia, announced its disaffiliation from the United Methodist Church last year, Asbury said in a press release that it believed it was “the first church in the USA to leave the United Methodist denomination due to its unequal treatment of LGBTQ people.”
The Recorddelta

UMC announces new appointments

BUCKHANNON — The United Methodist Church Charge Conference announced new appointments that began July 1, some of which were moved for the first time in many years. In Methodist churches, a Pastoral Charge consists of one or more congregations under the spiritual leadership of a minister or ministry team. Charges are different from churches or congregations, as they may encompass more than one church or congregation.
Morning Journal

Bethel Bicentennial

Bethel Presbyterian Church at 16521 Steubenville Pike, Salineville, will celebrate its Bicentennial July 24-25. The church was started in 1821 when Thomas Patterson donated 2 acres of land for a church site and a cemetery. The meetings were held in a tent in the summer and in hones of members in the winter. The first building was a log building erected in 1823 and the name Bethel, meaning “A house of God” was selected. the current building was erected in 1852. Now as it was then the main purpose is to proclaim the inherent divine message of our Risen Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. the members are people dedicated to serving God in the church and in the community. this has been shown in various ways. In 1846 the Missionary Society was formed to knit mittens and socks to be sold to raise money for Foreign Missions. today church projects include supporting the weekend feeding program at Southern Local and holding a monthly free dinner, Supper on the Hill, for the community.
ReligionAxios

Director of Family Ministry

St. Mark’s Vision for Family Ministry focuses on Youth (children thru teenagers) and their parents, but also has a living cross-generational component and includes interaction with all age groups of the church community. The cross-generational approach is bi-directional – i.e., adults care for the Youth and the Youth care for the adults – thereby supporting the congregation’s goal of lifelong faith formation.
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg teens lead vacation Bible school at St. Aloysius

Tuesday morning, children gathered at the St. Aloysius gym to have fun and learn about God and their faith. The weeklong vacation Bible school was open to children in kindergarten through 6th grade who attend one of Vicksburg’s three Catholic churches. The theme was “Camping in God’s Creation,” complete with tents, a campfire and cabins, each named for one of the 12 fruits of the Holy Spirit.
northwestgeorgianews.com

Memorial service set for Lassiter student, father

A memorial service has been scheduled for the Lassiter High School student and her father who were killed by an alleged wrong-way driver late last month, the school’s parent-teacher association reports. According to police and media reports, the Rountree family was driving home from vacation in Florida when they were...
eastcobbnews.com

North Georgia UMC to seize Mt. Bethel assets, manage church

The Board of Trustees of the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church has voted to seize the assets of Mt. Bethel UMC and will operate the church effective immediately, the latest move in an escalating crisis with the East Cobb congregation. In a statement issued late Monday, North...
Dothan Eagle

United Methodist conference seizes church assets in dispute

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A regional governing body for a Protestant denomination has seized the assets of a large congregation in Georgia in a dispute over who should be the senior pastor. Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, has about 8,000 members and is one...

Comments / 0

Community Policy