North Georgia UMC moves to seize assets, take over Mt. Bethel
The leadership of the United Methodist Church’s North Georgia Conference said this week it would be moving to seize the assets of Mt. Bethel UMC in east Cobb. Bishop Sue Haupert-Johnson, and the conference’s eight district superintendents “unanimously determined that ‘exigent circumstances’ have threatened the continued vitality and mission of Mt. Bethel … Given this determination, all assets of the local church have transferred immediately to the Conference Board of Trustees of the North Georgia Conference,” the conference said Monday.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
