North Georgia UMC moves to seize assets, take over Mt. Bethel

Bethel Presbyterian Church at 16521 Steubenville Pike, Salineville, will celebrate its Bicentennial July 24-25. The church was started in 1821 when Thomas Patterson donated 2 acres of land for a church site and a cemetery. The meetings were held in a tent in the summer and in hones of members in the winter. The first building was a log building erected in 1823 and the name Bethel, meaning “A house of God” was selected. the current building was erected in 1852. Now as it was then the main purpose is to proclaim the inherent divine message of our Risen Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. the members are people dedicated to serving God in the church and in the community. this has been shown in various ways. In 1846 the Missionary Society was formed to knit mittens and socks to be sold to raise money for Foreign Missions. today church projects include supporting the weekend feeding program at Southern Local and holding a monthly free dinner, Supper on the Hill, for the community.