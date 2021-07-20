Cancel
Apple (AAPL), Goldman Sachs (GS) Plans Buy Now, Pay Later Service - Bloomberg

 July 13, 2021

(Updated - July 13, 2021 2:04 PM EDT) Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is working on a new service that will let consumers pay for any Apple Pay purchase in installments over time, rivaling the buy now, pay later offerings popularized by services like Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) and PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), according to Bloomberg.

