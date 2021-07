KALAMAZOO, MI — When Stamped Robin first opened its doors in early 2018 it do so with the intent of bringing a “wine-forward aperitif bar.”. And while wine is still central to what Stamped Robin does — the downtown Kalamazoo lounge offer 20 wines on tap and have over 500 bottles in their cellar downstairs — a lot has happened in the past three years at what has become known as more of a classic craft cocktail bar than a wine bar.