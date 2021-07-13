PNC Financial Services (PNC) July 190 straddle priced for a move of +/- 3.5% into quarter results

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.
