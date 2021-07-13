PNC Financial Services (PNC) July 190 straddle priced for a move of +/- 3.5% into quarter results

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.