PNC Financial Services (PNC) July 190 straddle priced for a move of +/- 3.5% into quarter results

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. PNC Financial Services (NYSE: PNC) July 190 straddle priced for a move of +/- 3.5% into the expected release of quarter results before the bell on July 14.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

