NieR: Automata on PC has received its first major update since 2017. The patch improves graphics and fixes a few bugs. NieR: Automata has evoked mixed feelings among PC gamers since its release. On the one hand, the game has a delightful story, atmosphere and music, while on the other it had many technical shortcomings. Now, after more than 4 years, the game received a large patch that fixes a lot of bugs, introduces visual upgrades and improves stability. The update is as big as 14.3 GB and it is already available for download. It is also worth mentioning that in June a minor update removed Denuvo protection from the game.