Occult Horror Title Night Book Releasing This Month

noobfeed.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNight Book is an upcoming live-action supernatural and horror game that will launch this July 27th. The title stars Loralyn, a pregnant translator working from home who is tricked into bringing and untold evil into her life. Loralyn's husband is away and her sick father is home with her. Players must make difficult decisions to keep her father safe or place them in danger.

Horror FMV Night Book is Coming to PC and Consoles on 27th July

Wales Interactive’s next FMV game is only a couple of weeks away. Night Book is set to release on PC and consoles on 27th July. Featuring full motion video scenes which players can interact with, it tells the tale of Loralyn, a foreign language translator who works from home. With action playing out from behind her computer screen, you’ll follow her as she goes down a dark path when she translates a mysterious ancient language.
Night Book - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for Night Book, the latest interactive movie from the studios that brought you The Complex, Five Dates and Maid of Sker. Night Book comes to PC, PC, PS5, Xbox X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and iOS on 27 July, 2021. Pre-order on Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1477920.
Night Book to be released on July 27th; digital pre-orders now live + official trailer

Wales Interactive have announced that Night Book is ready for release. It will launch in exactly two weeks, on July 27th, in Europe and North America. It can be pre-ordered on the Nintendo eShop starting today, with a 10% off pre-purchase and launch discount: 11.69€ / £8.99 / $11.69 (instead of 12.99€ / £9.99 / $12.99, which will be the regular price from August 2nd onwards).
Interactive FMV Occult Thriller ‘Night Book’ Is Coming to iOS, Nintendo Switch, and More on July 27th

Wales Interactive have been bringing many FMV or full motion video games to iOS in addition to PC and consoles over the years. The Shapeshifting Detective ($4.99) from the publisher is one of the FMV games I’ve enjoyed over the years and Death Come True remains my favourite FMV experience in recent years. Today, Wales Interactive revealed the release date for occult thriller Night Book for iOS, Switch, and more. Night Book sees Loralyn, a pregnant translator working from home, tricked into summoning a demon. The game features different endings as Loralyn works towards keeping everyone safe from danger. Wales Interactive say that Night Book was filmed remotely over Zoom during lockdown. Watch the Night Book release date trailer below:
