The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jen Shah has been classified as an alleged "senior participant" in the telemarketing scheme that led to her arrest earlier this year. According to a new court document obtained by PEOPLE, the reality star, 47, and her assistant Stuart Smith are both "Tier A" defendants in the ongoing fraud case. The document claims Shah and Smith were "responsible for orchestrating the broader scheme" and "supplying the leads that sustained" the telemarketing companies.