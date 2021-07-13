Cancel
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Announced for All Major Platforms

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday IGN revealed that Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is a thing and it's coming out this Fall 2021 to all major platforms. The title is a reskin of Super Smash Bros. with Nickelodeon characters. Many of them being classic characters like Invader Zim, Hey Arnold, The Ren and Stimpy Show, The Wild Thornberrys Danny Phantom, TNMT, Rugrats, Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, and more. According to IGN, these are the confirmed characters so far:

www.noobfeed.com

