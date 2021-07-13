Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Announced for All Major Platforms
Today IGN revealed that Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is a thing and it's coming out this Fall 2021 to all major platforms. The title is a reskin of Super Smash Bros. with Nickelodeon characters. Many of them being classic characters like Invader Zim, Hey Arnold, The Ren and Stimpy Show, The Wild Thornberrys Danny Phantom, TNMT, Rugrats, Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, and more. According to IGN, these are the confirmed characters so far:www.noobfeed.com
