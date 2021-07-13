Cancel
First Republic Bank (FRC) PT Raised to $235 at Maxim Group, Following Earnings

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

Maxim Group analyst Michael K. Diana raised the price target on First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) to $235.00 (from $210.00) while maintaining a Buy rating.

