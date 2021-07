Labyrinth is a fun game from Ravensburger. It’s simple enough for grandparents, parents, and children to play, but that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in the fun department. Now, ComicBook.com has discovered that Ravensburger is releasing Pokémon Labyrinth. This appears to be the same game, just with a Pokémon skin. This leaves me with one very important question. Why the heck is it not releasing in North America!? According to the report, the game will launch on September 1 in Europe with no plans for a U.S. or Canada release. This makes me very sad. If you live in Europe, I would definitely recommend grabbing this when you can.