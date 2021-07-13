Hands on with Company Of Heroes 3 - aka Total War: WW2

The Runecrafting in Total War: Warhammer 2 has changed slightly following the introduction of The Silence & The Fury DLC launcher, with version 1.12. The modifications to the system allow for you to have a much more freeform choice of what Dwai characters will receive their the runes and allow you to place them on the ones you wish to receive the most benefits. Of course, the more choice you have, the more of the gameplay can reflect your playstyle and how your army rises to power.