Back in the ’90s, I worked at a Wall Street firm where there were only a few women in top leadership. I was excited to have a seat at the table in the big boardroom but it didn’t take me long to figure out that most of the important business was actually being conducted elsewhere -- on the golf course or in the men’s locker room of the posh athletic club near the office. I was not a part of those gatherings and I didn’t really want to golf with the guys, but I was concerned about not being a part of key discussions.