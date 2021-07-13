Editorial: Pennsylvania Turnpike price hikes keep taking toll on motorists

By: KDKA-TV News Staff LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — At least 12 people were injured in a major crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said on Twitter that there was a “mass casualty” crash involving a tractor-trailer on Wednesday in Lancaster County. Mass casualty accident on PA Turnpike westbound near mile post 292.7 involving tractor trailer into a line of vehicles. Over a dozen people injured and over a dozen EMS units responding. Avoid the area and pray for the injured. — Commissioner Ray D'Agostino (@CommissionerRD) July 21, 2021 State police said officials responded to a pair of crashes involving eight vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Authorities said the Turnpike was temporarily closed westbound from the Morgantown to Reading exits. The roadway is now open. https://t.co/dlIwvQebrG — Cpl. Holly Reber-Billings (@PSPTroopTPIO) July 21, 2021 No update was available on the conditions of the victims.