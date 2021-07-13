Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Editorial: Pennsylvania Turnpike price hikes keep taking toll on motorists

Norristown Times Herald
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s an unfortunate coincidence that the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission delivers bad news every year around the time of our most festive occasions. Each summer sometime around July Fourth, the commission announces its planned toll hikes for the coming year. And right after New Year’s Day ends, the increases take effect.

