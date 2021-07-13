Cancel
BMW abandons the i3, the car that could have birthed a bright electric future

By Tim De Chant
Ars Technica
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe BMW i3 has reached the end of the line. Two weeks ago, BMW confirmed that this is the last month the company will be making its quirky and often misunderstood electric vehicle for US customers. In doing so, the automaker acknowledged what many EV owners, enthusiasts, and observers have long believed: the company, which was once lauded as a leader in electrification, has squandered the last eight years.

