7-Eleven Makes It Easier to Check Out at More Stores
7-Eleven Inc. is expanding its new Mobile Checkout contactless shopping solution to an additional 2,500-plus convenience stores nationwide. Now, Mobile Checkout is available in more than 3,000 participating 7-Eleven locations in 31 states and Washington, D.C., Progressive Grocer sister publication Convenience Store News reported. The service allows 7-Eleven mobile app users to quickly scan items and pay for purchases without waiting in a checkout line. Here's how it works:progressivegrocer.com
