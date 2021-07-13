Kansas school chooses replacement for Native American mascot
The Atchison school district will use the Phoenix as its new mascot. The Board of Education voted chose the new mascot on Monday night after months of discussion. The vote came despite a petition with more than 700 signatures asking the board not to act until gathering more public input. The board voted in April to replace the former Native American-themed Redmen mascot for the high school and Braves for the middle school.www.kfdi.com
