Girl, 7, ejected from car in SR 347 crash

A 7-year-old girl was ejected from a car in Monday’s crash on State Route 347 that closed the southbound lanes of the highway for more than five hours. The girl was a passenger in a white Nissan that was reportedly driving recklessly before it rolled over and went through a fence adjacent to the roadway just south of the Gila River overpass, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. No other vehicles were involved in crash around 5:30 p.m.