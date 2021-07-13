FORECAST: Wednesday will sizzle as high temps reach lower 90s

Our evening skies will remain mostly sunny through sunset holding temperatures in the 80s until well after sunset. Expect a gentle southerly wind at less than 10 MPH through the night while clear skies outnumber the clouds by a wide margin. You should feel the humidity when you step outside in the morning with area readings in the 80% range at daybreak. That this air will really make your Wednesday sizzle as high temperatures easily reach the lower 90s sending heat index values into the middle 90s. Rain chances will then ramp up on Thursday with showers and thunderstorms capable of gusty winds and small hail. There is a MARGINAL threat for a severe storm with a 5% chance for damaging winds and large hail. Expect rain from Thursday through the end of the weekend.