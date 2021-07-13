Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

FORECAST: Wednesday will sizzle as high temps reach lower 90s

KCTV 5
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur evening skies will remain mostly sunny through sunset holding temperatures in the 80s until well after sunset. Expect a gentle southerly wind at less than 10 MPH through the night while clear skies outnumber the clouds by a wide margin. You should feel the humidity when you step outside in the morning with area readings in the 80% range at daybreak. That this air will really make your Wednesday sizzle as high temperatures easily reach the lower 90s sending heat index values into the middle 90s. Rain chances will then ramp up on Thursday with showers and thunderstorms capable of gusty winds and small hail. There is a MARGINAL threat for a severe storm with a 5% chance for damaging winds and large hail. Expect rain from Thursday through the end of the weekend.

www.kctv5.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Clear Skies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Daily Voice

New Round Of Storms Will Bring Flooding Downpours, Wind Gusts Up To 60 MPH

A new round of showers and potentially severe thunderstorms will sweep through the region, packed with winds gusts that could reach 60 miles per hour. The first round of precipitation arrived overnight and continued through mid-morning on Sunday, July 25, which will be mostly cloudy and humid with some breaks of sun at times. The high temperature will be around 80 degrees.
Environmentpix11.com

Heat and humidity return, temps to soar into 90s this week

NEW YORK — The heat is back on. After a mild and calm Saturday, temperatures were expected to climb back into the upper 80s on Sunday. Daytime heating combined with an approaching front will likely bring showers and storms to the area after 4 p.m. Some of these downpours may be strong or severe, with whipping winds in spots.
EnvironmentNBC Washington

Storms, Feels-Like Temps Near 100 in Forecast for DC Area

Any break we got from the heat and humidity is over. High temperatures are back in the mid-90s in the D.C. area, and Storm Team4 says to expect humidity and some thunderstorms this week. Sunday was set to hit 95, with a heat index near 100. Isolated storms are possible,...
Sioux City, IAsiouxlandproud.com

July 25 – 4:30 PM: Feels like temps in the 90s

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With more clouds present in the afternoon and higher humidity values, temperatures are slightly cooler than they were yesterday. This means heat index values are still being reported into the mid 90s. Winds are stronger than they were yesterday with speeds reaching up to 17 mph in the northwest. The clouds will be short-lived as clearer evening skies arrive, allowing temps to drop back into the 60s for overnight lows. Tomorrow we will see sunny and warm weather with forecast highs reaching to the 90s.
New York City, NYnycweathernow.com

NYC PM Scattered Storms Today Heat Returns Tomorrow

Weather in 5/Joe & Joe Weather Show Latest Podcast. NYC PM Scattered Storms Today Heat Returns Tomorrow. Good morning everyone. Scattered showers and a few rumbles continue to linger around the Long Island area and northeast into New England. It’ll be slow to clear, but we’ll get some blue patches and sun in the region before we start watching the radar again for scattered storms. Heat returns tomorrow and will stick with us through Wednesday, then we see a strong cold front move through on Thursday to give us a comfortable Friday – Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy