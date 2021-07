Richard Branson did it. And so did Jeff Bezos. Billiaoinres making trips to space is soon going to become a common affair which is why Rep. Earl Blumenauer, a senior member of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, announced his proposal of imposing excise taxes on commercial space flights with human passengers that aren’t focused on scientific research. The growing space tourism industry will also give rise to environmental concerns which is why wealthy people making space trips should pay taxes that are similar to the taxes people pay for airplane flights. Blumenauer said in an official press release, “Space exploration isn’t a tax-free holiday for the wealthy.