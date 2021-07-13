Cancel
'The Crown,' 'Mandalorian' top Emmy nominations with 24 each

By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
Killeen Daily Herald
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — "The Crown” tied with “The Mandalorian” for the most Emmy nominations Tuesday with 24 apiece, but the Marvel universe also got bragging rights with runner-up “WandaVision.”. The bounty reinforced the rapid rise of streaming, with most of the top-nominated scripted shows on services that emerged in...

