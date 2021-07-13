Sting with the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra
Composer, singer, author, actor, and activist, Sting is one of the world’s most renowned and distinctive artists. Throughout his illustrious career, he has received 17 Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe, an Emmy, four Oscar nominations, a TONY nomination and has sold 100 million albums from his combined work with The Police and as a solo artist. On Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 8:00 pm, The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra (GSO) is proud to welcome Sting back to Greensboro as he performs alongside GSO at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts!www.visitgreensboronc.com
Comments / 0