High-Power Laser System

Photonics.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe RTI NANO RGB 100 is a 100-W high-power laser system from Ray Technologies GmbH that provides full color mixture and professional scanning capabilities. The system can scan with up to 38 kpps at 8° according to ILDA standard. The laser sources provide 30-W red, 32-W green, and 54-W blue, which mix to create white balance. The divergence of the beam is ca. 0.9 mrad. With weatherproof housing, the RTI NANO RGB 100 is suitable for outdoor use and can be mounted in many different ways.

