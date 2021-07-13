Cancel
Law Enforcement

State Police troopers seized more than $19.6 million in illicit drugs during the second quarter of 2021

FOX 43
FOX 43
 12 days ago
State Police troopers confiscated more than $19.6 million worth of illegal drugs in the second quarter of 2021, according to statistics released Tuesday.

The drugs seized included cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, and other illicit drugs, the organization said.

From April 1 through June 30, PSP seized 306 pounds of fentanyl and more than 285 pounds of cocaine, both with a combined street value of $11.1 million.

Troopers also seized 167 pounds of methamphetamines and 22 pounds of heroin from Pennsylvania communities, according to the data.

State Police also collected 910 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in the second quarter of 2021.

There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

