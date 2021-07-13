Fab 5 Freddy And B Noble Inc. Team Up With Curaleaf To Launch B Noble Cannabis Brand

GlobalFoundries held an event at the Company’s Malta manufacturing site in upstate New York to demonstrate its partnership with customers and the government as the company provided more detail on future capacity expansion plans and launched a new company brand image. The event included participants from Analog Devices, Aptiv, and Ford. Government representatives included U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo, the former Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment (A&S) Alan Shaffer, the former Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics Ken Krieg, and the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (DASD) for Industrial Policy and for the Undersecretary of Defense (USD) for Acquisition and Sustainment Dr. Christine Michienzi.