Here's How The New Windows 11 Recommendation Engine Can Fine-Tune Your PC

In Windows 11, there’s a new widgets button on the taskbar that opens a menu with quick access to weather, traffic, news, sports scores, and more. Here’s how it works. In computer software, a widget is usually a small graphical app designed for quickly referencing information such as weather, sports scores, and news. Widgets are often (but not always) presented separately from regular apps in an operating system, sometimes on their own screen or in their own sidebar or menu. They often stay running in the background while doing other tasks, so you can check them quickly without having to wait for a large application to load.