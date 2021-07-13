Here's How The New Windows 11 Recommendation Engine Can Fine-Tune Your PC
Windows 11 is still a work in progress, even as it nears a wholesale release sometime this holiday season (perhaps as early as October). That means there could be new features in the final build that have not been disclosed yet. In the meantime, the Windows Insider program is our, erm, window into Windows 11, and the latest build has a new recommendations feature that appears destined for the final release.hothardware.com
