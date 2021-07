Using the latest technology, the city of Haines City has found a way to make it easier for cemetery visitors to find their loved ones’ gravesites. Recently, the city set up kiosks in both public cemeteries – Forest Hill Cemetery and Oakland Cemetery – with a QR code that can be scanned from the visitor’s smartphone. Once scanned, the user is sent a search bar by last name, which allows them to type in the name of the deceased. They are then given the block, lot, space number and GPS coordinates to find the gravesite. The GPS features on the phone will take them directly to the site.