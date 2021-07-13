Cancel
F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) And Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Announce Merger In $418 Million Deal

pulse2.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleF.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) and Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBMD) announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement. These are the details. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) and Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBMD) announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement for FNB to buy Howard, including its wholly-owned banking subsidiary Howard Bank in an all-stock transaction valued at $21.96 per share, or a fully diluted market value of approximately $418 million, based upon the closing stock price of FNB as of Monday, July 12, 2021.

