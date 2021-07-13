Cancel
Austin, TX

Texas Senate advances GOP-backed election bill; House wants to round up absent Dems

By Allie Morris
Dallas News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN — As Texas Democrats descended on Capitol Hill in Washington Tuesday, Republicans ratcheted up pressure on them to return home. The House voted Tuesday to round up absent Democrats “by warrant of arrest, if necessary” after they fled Texas to block a GOP-backed elections bill. Meanwhile, the Senate advanced the sweeping legislation that Republicans say protects election integrity, but Democrats decry as voter suppression.

www.dallasnews.com

