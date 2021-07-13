Cancel
Stocks

5 Dividend ETFs Yielding 5% or More

Zacks.com
 12 days ago

Dividend is among the investing themes that should be under radar amid huge uncertainty. Wall Street has remained steady despite the rising cases of the delta variant of COVID. But it is yet to regain its mojo fully though key U.S. indexes like the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 hit highs recently.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.07 and last traded at $33.03. 987,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,030,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.96.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 186 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksinvesting.com

2 High-Yield ETFs To Offset Increased Market Volatility And Valuation Pressure

We’re living in the continued world of low interest rates. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s recent statement means the central bank is unlikely to change its monetary policy or increase interest rates soon. Meanwhile, the new week has brought increased volatility and downward pressure for broader equity indices. As a result,...
Marketsetftrends.com

Play the Ebbs and Flows of Treasury Yields with These ETFs

The stock market hasn’t been the only market fluxing up and down—bond yields are also doing the same, giving short-term traders opportunities to play the ebb and flow of yields. In particular, traders can use exchange traded funds (ETFs) from Direxion Investments to capture the moves. For bearish plays, there’s...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Fastenal (FAST) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend; 2.1% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share, or $1.12 annualized. The dividend will be payable on August 24, 2021, to stockholders of record on July 27, 2021, with...
Stocksetfstrategy.com

Pacer unveils two ‘Dividend Multiplier’ ETFs

Pacer ETFs has introduced a new suite of income-focused equity ETFs that aim to deliver cash distributions multiple times higher than the yields offered by mainstream stock market indices. The suite, which has been brought to market in partnership with product structurers Metaurus Advisors, consists of two ETFs at launch,...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

A Reduced Payout Could Be Coming for These High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Income investors often check a stock’s yield or payout ratio first. But digging a bit deeper can reveal other important fundamentals about a stock, including flaws. When investors look for dividend stocks, they should generally avoid companies in fading industries (like big tobacco), companies that regularly pay out over 100% of their earnings or free cash flow (FCF) as dividends, and companies that only pay high yields because their stocks have been crushed. Checking those three boxes will help you avoid some high-yield traps.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Dividend Investing Tips That Could Earn You Thousands

A high yield isn't necessarily an opportunity. Understand the big potential risks. Understand how different sectors behave over the economic cycle. Income investors are often older and principal preservation is their biggest priority. In investing, avoiding traps are a key way to make money. A 40% loss on one stock can wipe out a lot of 10% gains on your others. Value investors often talk about "value traps," and that concept is relevant to income investors. Here are some tips that can help you spot red flags and avoid the landmines.
EconomyPosted by
ETF Focus

Treasury Yields Plunge: A Look At Government Bond ETFs

Up until this week, U.S. large-cap stocks have mostly managed to hang on to 2021's gains even though Treasury prices continue to rise. It's a dichotomy that we don't typically see too often and it tends to indicate that there are warring factions trying to determine where the markets are headed next.
Aerospace & Defenseetftrends.com

This Aerospace ETF Has More Altitude to Gain

Owing in large part to a seemingly never-ending spate of bad news at Boeing (NYSE: BA), the Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA) had a rough go of things in 2020. This year, the exchange traded fund is higher by more than 8%, and while that’s not the most exhilarating of performances, PPA could be poised for more upside as fundamentals improve for makers of commercial jetliners, including Boeing.
StocksWoonsocket Call

Muni ETFs For Safety And Yield

The Fed has largely let inflation run higher for the time being. If you aren't earning 3-4% a year, you're guaranteed to lose purchasing power by the time you call in your capital. Why do that?
Marketsetftrends.com

That’s My Jam: Smucker’s Dividend Boost Could Lift These ETFs

On its most recent earnings call, J.M. Smucker (SJM) announced that it plans to raise its quarterly dividends 10%, going from $0.90 a share to $0.99 a share. The stock now has a forward dividend yield of 3.04%. Several ETFs count Smucker among their holdings, most notably the First Trust...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 54,257 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter worth $300,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter worth $364,000.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

This Dividend Stock With Smoking Yield Offers Buy Zone Amid Diversification Efforts

Philip Morris International (PM) is a dividend stock worth considering. The tobacco giant offers an annualized dividend yield of 4.8%, according to IBD data. This is an impressive 260% better than the S&P 500 average of 1.33%. Philip Morris is a global tobacco manufacturer that boasts six of the world's top 15 international brands.…
Stocksfa-mag.com

These Equity ETFs Offer Payouts Equal To 3x, 4x S&P 500 Yield

Investors crave income, and for the most part stocks and bonds aren’t delivering on the yield front. The folks at Pacer ETFs think they have a solution. The company this week debuted two exchange-traded funds designed to magnify the current yield offered by the S&P 500 Index. The Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (TRPL) aims to provide cash distributions equal to 300% of the S&P 500 dividend yield, while the Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (QDPL) seeks to provide payouts equal to 400% of the S&P 500 dividend yield. In return, both funds offer slightly reduced exposure to the price return performance of the S&P 500.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

PPG Industries raises dividend, to lift the yield above the S&P 500's implied yield

PPG Industries Inc. said Thursday that it will raise its quarterly dividend by 9.3%, to 59 cents a share from 54 cents a share. The new dividend will be payable Sept. 10 to shareholders of record on Aug. 10. The paint, coatings and specialty materials company's stock edged up 0.3% in morning trading. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate would imply a dividend yield of 1.38%, compared with the yield for the SPDR Materials Select Sector ETF of 1.63% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.35%. PPG said the raised dividend marks the 50th consecutive year of annual increases in the dividend. The stock has rallied 18.4% year to date, while the materials ETF has gained 13.8% and the S&P 500 has advanced 16.2%.
StocksZacks.com

Ryder System (R) Rewards Shareholders With 3.6% Dividend Hike

R - Free Report) — one of leading players in the Equipment and Leasing space — announced 3.6% hike in its quarterly dividend payout to 58 cents per share (annualized $2.32). The first instalment of the increased dividend will be paid out on Sep 17, 2021 to shareholders as of Aug 23.

