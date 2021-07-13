Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wausau, WI

Your words: Don’t change footprint at Granite Peak

By Shereen Siewert
Posted by 
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15OBpI_0avggim800

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

I strongly agree with Nancy Anderson of Rib Mountain. No changes should be made to the footprint of Granite Peak Ski Hill.

As Nancy says, “The purpose of a state park, per the Wisconsin DNR, is to provide outdoor recreation and education on nature and conservation. They should not be primarily concerned with driving economic gains for the surrounding community or private entities.”

In other words, The natural ares of Rib Mountain should be protected, managed and nurtured primarily for the use of the people of the area and Wisconsin, not to increase profits for a private business.

Barbara Geier, Wausau

Comments / 0

WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rib Mountain, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Wausau, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Wausau, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Granite Peak#Wausau Pilot Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Marathon County, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Marathon County Public Library kids’ activities

From Aug. 2-31, the Marathon County Public Library will offer a free Grab & Go kit for kids at all nine of its locations. Each kit will contain supplies for making a feathered magpie magnet. Kits are free and available while supplies last and can be picked up any time the library is open. For more info, call 715-261-7220.
TrafficPosted by
WausauPilot

WisDOT: North Central region road construction update

Road construction updates for the following counties in North Central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, and Wood counties. Construction schedules may fluctuate pending favorable weather conditions and crew availability. This update can be found at: https://projects.511wi.gov/weeklyupdates-nc/
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Landwehr gets first State Park feature win; Seliger, Harwig continue feature streaks

WAUSAU, Wis. (July 23) – Getting better almost every single week in his rookie season, Stratford’s Hunter Landwehr made a breakthrough at State Park Speedway Friday night. Landwehr edged ahead of Gleason’s Ashley Schoone in the final laps and won the 25-lap Rockstar Energy Drink Mini Stocks feature Friday. Landwehr earned his first-ever feature win at State Park on the first of two nights of the 41st annual Larry Detjens Memorial.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

‘Route 51’ to cover the farmers market

WAUSAU – Nothing says summer quite like fresh produce from the local farmers market. The local food movement has only grown during the COVID-19 pandemic, as people traded grocery stores for open-air stalls and personal connections with the people who grow their food. But what can you make with all of those exciting new foods?
Wisconsin StatePosted by
WausauPilot

Help wanted: Wisconsin businesses hard-pressed for workers as COVID-19 pandemic worsens labor shortage

Patrick Neph has had to limit reservations at his Green Bay, Wisconsin steakhouse because he doesn’t have enough staff to serve a full house. Neph owns Republic Chophouse and the soon-to-open Mangiare, an Italian restaurant just down the street. Between the two eateries, he needs to hire 10 to 15 more employees. But ever since he had to shut down Republic Chophouse in March 2020 for eight weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he has struggled to find employees.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Pickleball with the mayor

WAUSAU – Join Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg July 21 for her inaugural Movin’ With the Mayor event. This free event will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Marathon Park pickleball courts on Stewart Avenue in Wausau. You can join the fun no matter your experience. And...
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Friends of library to host public book sale

WAUSAU – If you’re in need of some new materials to read, listen to or watch, the Friends of the Marathon County Public Library will host a four-day sale you might want to attend. The sale will be held from Aug. 4 through Aug. 7 at the library’s Wausau headquarters,...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
WausauPilot

Raising Wisconsin’s minimum wage would significantly cut poverty. So why is it still $7.25?

For 26-year-old Olivia McKnight, raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour would transform her life. As a full-time Popeyes employee in Milwaukee, McKnight makes $10 an hour. This isn’t nearly enough to support herself and her three children. She also works a second job. The long work hours have forced her to miss out on time spent with her children, including holidays and key life moments.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

REI hires new environmental engineer

WAUSAU – REI Engineering, Inc. has added a new member to its team of professionals. Eric Bradfish, environmental engineer, has joined REI’s environmental consulting team. Bradfish’s primary responsibilities include conducting environmental due diligence projects (Phase I/II environmental site assessments), site investigations, tank system site assessments, industrial services, interpreting data, project management and preparing reports. He is also a member of REI’s emergency spill response team.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

The “Pen of Honor” presented

Lester Weko of Wausau was presented the “Pen of Honor” at the “Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee” group meeting at Denny’s in Rothschild on July 7, 2021. The “Pen Lady” who is from Weston wishes to remain anonymous. She builds the bullet pens and. donates them in gun cases to honor our...
Indiana StatePosted by
WausauPilot

CVA to host Indiana Green Invitational

WAUSAU –The Center for the Visual Arts in Wausau will host the annual Indiana Green Invitational July 23 through Sept. 11. Featured artists are Brianna Lynn Hernández Baurichter, Emma Freeman, Chelsea Littman, Kassandra Palmer and Nicole Shaver. An opening reception will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. July...
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Wausau hires full-time videographer

A Merrill native who spent the past year creating informational videos for the Wausau Police Department is now the city’s full-time videographer, a position requested by the WPD and approved last year by the Wausau City Council. Ethan Bares worked part-time as a community communications specialist for the WPD since...
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Volunteer Opportunities for the Week of July 19, 2021

Response to COVID-19. For safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer Connection section at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the Federal Government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department. Pilots Needed: Cycling Without Age. Train to pilot a trishaw bike as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy