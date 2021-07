MIAMI (PRWEB) July 23, 2021. Miami-Dade County existing condominiums, one of the hottest markets in the U.S. fueled by pent-up demand from many U.S. companies and individuals moving to the region, continues to post robust record-breaking sales figures. A review by the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) of our condo market after the tragic collapse of the Champlain Tower South condo building in Surfside, includes comparison to the period immediately previous as well as previous years. The Miami condo market is large, diversified and boasts strong market fundamentals such as annual population gains, top destination for international homebuyers, huge domestic demand, and the nation’s strongest building code.