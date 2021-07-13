NBA Rumors: This Team Has Discussed Damian Lillard Trade Ideas

Boston Celtics, Damian Lillard, Gordon Hayward, National Basketball Association, Derrick Favors, Larry Nance, Jr., Norman Powell, Josh Richardson, Jaylen Brown. Boston Celtics trade rumors are popping off now that the NBA Finals are wrapping up, paving the way for 2021 NBA Draft time and NBA free agency. We have you covered with the latest Celtics rumors and news on Celtics Today. We take a look at 5 Celtics trade targets Boston could go after using the Gordon Hayward trade exception. Plus, is a Celtics trade for Damian Lillard unlikely? Celtics Today host Chase Senior breaks down the latest Celtics rumors and Celtics offseason news. Chat Sports will be LIVE for game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals. Come hang out as we do some live play-by-play, show you a live scoreboard, take your questions and talk NBA free agency, NBA draft and NBA Finals!