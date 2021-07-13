Aftermarket Folding Gamer Displays
The Upspec xScreen is an aftermarket conversion case that will work to enhance the capabilities of avid gamers by transforming their existing gaming console into a portable entertainment solution. The unit maintains a plug-and-play design that will connect onto the backside of the console to immediately add on a high-definition display with a 1080p resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The accessory weighs in at 24.5-ounces to make it a lightweight addition to the console that can be brought out of the house with ease by simply packing it into a backpack.www.trendhunter.com
