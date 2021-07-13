Cancel
Aftermarket Folding Gamer Displays

By Michael Hemsworth
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Upspec xScreen is an aftermarket conversion case that will work to enhance the capabilities of avid gamers by transforming their existing gaming console into a portable entertainment solution. The unit maintains a plug-and-play design that will connect onto the backside of the console to immediately add on a high-definition display with a 1080p resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The accessory weighs in at 24.5-ounces to make it a lightweight addition to the console that can be brought out of the house with ease by simply packing it into a backpack.

