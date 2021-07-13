Cancel
Clay County, FL

CCSO: Clay man facing 20 counts of possession of child sex abuse material

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — A Clay County man is facing close to two dozen felony charges for possessing child sexual abuse material, the Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Kyle Preston Reece, 36, was charged following an extensive investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children and the Digital Forensics Units, deputies say.

The investigation began, according to CCSO, after receiving information from a concerned citizen.

Reece was arrested by officers with Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Clay County jail.

His next court date is August 16.

Anyone with additional information regarding Reece or related sexual abuse material is asked to contact Sergeant Garrison with the CCSO Human Exploitation Group at (904) 264-6512.

©2021 Cox Media Group

