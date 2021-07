Dogs and their owner develop a tight-knit bond over the years, and just like they would for their human family members, pet owners treat their canines to the very best in attire and food. According to a survey commissioned by NOW FRESH, part of the Petcurean family, and conducted by OnePoll, 46 percent of dog owners are likely to buy them a sweater, 40 percent would purchase a winter coat for them, and 37 percent would get them rain jackets. The biggest focus for pet parents is their dog's nutrition: Almost 87 percent said that their dog's eating regimen means the most to them.