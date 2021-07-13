3 Takes: Mariners’ biggest question for the second half of the season
Mariners fans have to be feeling good about their team at the All-Star break. Seattle has won seven of its last eight series of three games or more, going 16-8 over that stretch to hit the break at five games over .500 and within striking distance of the playoff race. And that’s all despite a lot of things not going the Mariners’ way through their first 91 games, whether it’s with injuries or some key players falling short of expectations.sports.mynorthwest.com
Comments / 0