3 Takes: Mariners’ biggest question for the second half of the season

By Brent Stecker
MyNorthwest.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMariners fans have to be feeling good about their team at the All-Star break. Seattle has won seven of its last eight series of three games or more, going 16-8 over that stretch to hit the break at five games over .500 and within striking distance of the playoff race. And that’s all despite a lot of things not going the Mariners’ way through their first 91 games, whether it’s with injuries or some key players falling short of expectations.

How the Mariners exceeded expectations in the first half of the MLB season

Jul. 15—The statistical projection systems didn't offer much hope for success for the Mariners. The baseball analysts and experts, who were less than inspired by the roster returnees and lack of offseason additions, predicted something less than mediocrity. Even the general manager and manager, who spent much of spring training walking through and trying to clean up the mess that former present Kevin Mather left behind, wouldn't commit to anything more than "improving every day" and "hoping to compete for a playoff spot" when pressed about their goals and expectations for the 2021 season.
Mariners MLB Draft Tracker: All 20 selections made by Seattle

The 2021 MLB Draft officially wrapped up Tuesday morning, and the Mariners have 20 players to try to sign one year after the event was limited to six rounds due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Seattle got things going Sunday with the 12th overall pick, where they selected athletic catcher Harry...
Mariners pitcher Héctor Santiago’s 10-game suspension upheld, per report

The Mariners will lose pitcher Héctor Santiago – and his roster spot – for 10 games as his suspension has been upheld after an appeal, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Passan tweeted the news late Thursday morning, saying that a source had informed him and fellow ESPN baseball insider Kiley McDaniel of the ruling.
Salk’s Mariners Observations: What they need to do, and what’s working

Announcers love to use the word “resiliency.” I notice it because I always mutter “you mean resilience” under my breath. But this isn’t a grammar article and those announcers use it too often because it’s a tremendously important trait for both athletes and teams. Heck, it’s pretty darn important for all of us in our daily lives.
Game 92, Mariners at Angels: The Second Half Begins

The second half begins today, and the M’s are on the outskirts of a playoff race. Shannon Drayer lays it all out here, but the M’s are in an odd position vis a vis the trade deadline. Their position in the standings would argue for adding MLB talent this month, whereas the longer term goals and their stated process might argue for trading vets for younger talent, even if that talent wasn’t quite ready to shine this season. The team obviously believes that they’re good, and doesn’t want to hear about run differential. But for any acquisition to make a difference, the M’s young players need to step up.
Mariners bust case of Sunday Scaries, Logan Gilbert leads Mariners to series win to open second half

I will admit that after last night’s sagfest, which was demoralizing from wire to wire to watch, I came into today a little worried that the Mariners would open the second half with a series loss to an annoying but not very good (currently) Angels team, with David Fletcher scoring ten runs on five singles with an expected batting average of .070 or something, and Ohtani doing yet another thing to make baseball Twitter burst into transports of delight. I was heartened by the fact that Logan Gilbert, Competent Pitcher, was taking the mound, though, and that turned out to be the right instinct, as was betting on this tweet proving itself once again so evergreen we should hang fairy lights on it.
Mariners second half outlook and Draft

The Seattle Mariners are currently in third place in the American League West behind the Houston Astros and Oakland A’s at 50-44 on the season. They are also just three games out of the second wildcard spot. With forty games left against AL West opponents, they certainly have an opportunity to move up in the standings.
MLB Power Rankings: Resetting for the Second Half of the Season

The All-Star break is in the rearview mirror, and with its passing we return to our normally scheduled MLB power rankings programming. As all teams do with their midseason hiatus, we’ve taken the time off to reassess our strategy here at the power rankings headquarters, and we’ll be trying out some formatting tweaks that we hope will make reading these entries each week an even better experience.
Should the Seattle Mariners trade for Whit Merrifield?

There are not many players in baseball that would fit this Seattle Mariners team better than Whit Merrifield. A great athlete with plus defense at second and in center, and he fits the right-handed bat mold Jerry Dipoto seems to be searching for. That being said, there are many reasons...
A's beat Mariners as Sean Manaea strikes out career-high 13

Jul. 23—SEATTLE — Sean Manaea said he felt "a little rusty" in his first start after the All-Star Break. No such signs were apparent six days later. On his fifth pitch Thursday, Manaea fired a 96-mph fastball by J.P. Crawford for a swinging strikeout. It set an early tone for the left-hander's night.
Mariners All-Star Yusei Kikuchi aims to tame A’s, Matt Olson

In the past, Matt Olson going up against an All-Star left-hander might have been seen as a bit of a mismatch. That’s no longer the case. Olson, the Oakland Athletics’ left-handed-hitting first baseman, has improved drastically against lefties this season. He will get another chance to show that Friday night...
Kikuchi expected to start as Seattle hosts Oakland

Oakland Athletics (56-42, second in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (51-46, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (8-8, 4.33 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 112 strikeouts) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (6-5, 3.83 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 105 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -103, Athletics -114; over/under is 8 runs.
Oakland-Seattle Runs

Mariners second. Ty France walks. Cal Raleigh homers to right field. Ty France scores. Luis Torrens homers to right field. Jarred Kelenic strikes out swinging. Jake Bauers strikes out swinging. Shed Long Jr. strikes out swinging. 3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 3, Athletics 0. Athletics...
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Dazzles with 12 strikeouts

Kikuchi allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out 12 over six innings Friday against the Athletics. He did not factor into the decision. Kikuchi delivered an excellent bounce-back game after he was roughed up in his last two starts. He compiled 12 of his 17 whiffs with his changeup and his 12 strikeouts were a career-high mark. The 30-year-old southpaw was hurt by the long ball in this one, surrendering solo homers to Matt Chapman and Matt Olson before the A's tacked on another run in the fifth on an RBI double from Mark Canha. Kikuchi owns a 3.95 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 117:36 K:BB over 109.1 innings. He'll be in search of his first win since July 1 next week when he takes on the Astros.
Oakland Athletics vs Seattle Mariners 7/24/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Oakland Athletics will bash it out on Game 3 of their 4-game series installment with the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA, on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 10:10 PM (EDT). The Athletics recently lost to the Mariners to a score of 3-4 yesterday. The team is still in 2nd place at 52-43 in the AL West Division.

