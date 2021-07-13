Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Christina Aguilera teases that new Spanish-language album will “dive deeper into my roots”

By Warm 106.9
warm1069.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristina Aguilera says the process of making her second Spanish-language album has allowed her to be “reinspired” by music. In an interview with People, the singer describes the invigorating process of recording the upcoming follow-up to 2000’s Mi Reflejo. “This album is a coming-full-circle moment for me. It’s been something...

warm1069.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Aguilera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Language#Latin Music#Abc Audio#Mi Reflejo#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicETOnline.com

Tinashe Recalls Her Favorite Memory Working With Britney Spears, Teases New Album (Exclusive)

Tinashe is reminiscing over what it was like working with Britney Spears. While speaking with ET on Thursday about all things music, the 28-year-old singer looked back at her life and career in 2016, when Britney asked her to jump on board a rebooted version of "Slumber Party," a song off her Glory album. The two later teamed up for the track's sultry music video, which featured Britney's now-boyfriend, Sam Asghari, as the handsome male lead.
CelebritiesPosted by
FanSided

Christina Aguilera hits all the high notes in plunging top

Christina Aguilera is flaunting both her powerhouse vocals and her physical assets by belting out numbers at the Hollywood Bowl and not missing a note. The 40-year-old singer and The Voice judge, fresh from surprising fans at SoulCycle in her skin-tight look, updated her Instagram over the weekend to mark her Hollywood Bowl attendance, posting for her 7.5 million followers and announcing that “night 1” was a sell-out.
Musictheclevelandamerican.com

Gustavo Dudamel and Christina Aguilera performed two concerts with the Los Angeles Philharmonic

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Band, hosted by Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel last week, performed two concerts at the Hollywood Bowl along with American singer Christina Aguilera. The shows took place on Fridays and Saturdays, the first shows presented by the translator of “Genie in a Bottle” in the Hollywood Bowl, according to a promotional video posted by the host on his Instagram account.
MusicRegister Citizen

Christina Aguilera Meets Brass With Brass, Performing With L.A. Phil at Hollywood Bowl: Concert Review

“Her voice — it’s just like butter,” said a patron of the Hollywood Bowl Friday night, using the familiar “SNL”-derived description of Barbra Streisand’s voice and applying it to the weekend’s headliner, Christina Aguilera. Not to critique the critiques of esteemed season ticket-holders, but this comparison seemed exactly wrong. Aguilera’s voice is not like butter; if anything, it’s like bourbon. Or maybe a nice steak… a petite one, sure. She has her stratospheric registers and isn’t afraid to employ them, but the bigger part of the appeal of her voice is how full-throatedly low into her gut she can go while still staying at top volume. It’s an approach that could easily bowl over a Hollywood Bowl, or any orchestra therein. So, extra kudos to whoever was responsible for the mix at this weekend’s shows. When you put a singer as big as Aguilera in front of the L.A. Philharmonic and Aguilera doesn’t “win,” it’s a mission accomplished.
Musicwarm1069.com

The Weeknd teases new album and tour: “We gettin’ there”

You can all “Save Your Tears,” because it seems like a new album from The Weeknd may be close to being finished. On Tuesday, the “Blinding Lights” singer sent out a series of tweets alluding to his new body of work, beginning with the cryptic message, “we gettin’ there.”. “Really...
MusicCharlotteObserver.com

Christina Aguilera on her next two albums and supporting Britney Spears: ‘We all deserve happiness’

One of pop's biggest voices will receive a suitably grand accompaniment when Christina Aguilera appears this weekend with Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl. In two concerts set for Friday and Saturday, the 40-year-old belter — who broke out alongside Britney Spears during the late 1990s teen-pop boom and has since explored R&B, Latin music, show tunes and boogie-woogie — promises an experience for which "my imagination is just running wild."
MusicPosted by
TheStreet

Calling All Music Lovers! SweeTARTS® Drops SweetBEATS™ Music Mixer And Contest With Pop Legend Christina Aguilera

CHICAGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SweeTARTS®, the beloved candy brand that's known for being more than just one thing, is excited to announce its SweetBEATS online music mixer and contest! Through a world of fresh sounds distilled from the unique properties of SweeTARTS' delicious portfolio, candy-lovers and music fans alike can now combine rhythm and melody to craft a beat as unique as themselves. And looks like it's your lucky summer, Xtina stans, because a pop icon also known for being more than one thing, legendary hit-maker Christina Aguilera, will help bring the whole thing to life.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

The Weeknd Receives 3 Emmy Nominations, Teases New Album

After the undeniable success from his 2020 album, After Hours, The Weeknd is starting to tease a new album. In a series of tweets, the Canadian singer cryptically announced a “full body of work” that’s made him “really proud.” All of these sly statements included descriptive emojis including the sun rising emoji. This symbol of the sunrise appears to be significant to The Weeknd’s creative evolution. In May, The Weeknd told Variety that “[i]f the last record is the after hours of the night, then the dawn is coming.”
MusicNME

Listen to KUČKA’s synth-pop cover of Christina Aguilera’s ‘Beautiful’

Perth-raised, LA-based KUČKA has delivered a synth-pop cover of Christina Aguilera’s 2002 track ‘Beautiful’. For her version, KUČKA has swapped out Aguilera’s melodic piano with an array of staccato synths and electronic beats, layering her own reverberated vocals on top. Listen to the cover below:. KUČKA’s cover of ‘Beautiful’ follows...

Comments / 0

Community Policy