Facial Hair Grooming Vacuums
The 'Stubble Buddy' is a miniature cleaning device for men that will offer them an easier way to clean up after grooming to prevent stubble and loose hairs from dirtying up the bathroom. The device functions as a miniature handheld vacuum cleaner that will glide easily overtop of countertops and inside sinks to capture small hairs that have been trimmed. This will work to drastically enhance the cleaning capabilities of male consumers and keep communal bathrooms clear of unsightly hair stubble.
