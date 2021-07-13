Sheriff: Man kills one at gas station, is slain in shootout

Clackamas County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the 'suspicious' death as a homicide. A man was shot dead in an unincorporated part of Clackamas County near Milwaukie, authorities say. Clackamas County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a "suspicious death" in a home on Southeast Chestnut Street near Park Road around 4:25 p.m. Monday, July 12, according to official reports. Following an autopsy, officials identified the man killed as 41-year-old Matthew Warren Trollope. The cause of death is listed as a gunshot wound. A resident of the Portland area since at least the 1990s, Trollope had experienced homelessness in recent years before moving into a flat in the Milwaukie Heights area not far from where he was found dead, records show. Detectives with the county Major Crimes Team are treating the case as a homicide. Zane SparlingReporter971-204-7865email: zsparling@pamplinmedia.comFollow me on Twitter {loadposition sub-article-01}