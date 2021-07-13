The Batman Fan Art Imagines Zoë Kravitz In Full Catwoman Regalia

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Given the popularity of the comic book genre, there is no shortage of superhero movies coming to the big screen. DC’s Batman is arguably the most beloved hero of all time, so he’s been adapted a number of times. The next of these is Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which will star Robert Pattinson in the title role. But a wild rumor about the DC flick indicates that Pattinson’s sequel could already be in jeopardy. Hopefully it’s not true.