Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

The Batman Fan Art Imagines Zoë Kravitz In Full Catwoman Regalia

By Corey Chichizola
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. It’s no secret that comic book movies are everywhere. But certain heroes stand out as fan favorites, and DC’s Batman is one of the most popular of all time. Moviegoers are eager to see what director Matt Reeves will bring to the Dark Knight in The Batman, which stars Robert Pattinson as the title character. The stellar cast also features Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, and some awesome fan art imagines her in a full Catwoman suit.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
29K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoë Kravitz
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Robert Pattinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fan Art#Dc#Riddler#Cinemabend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jason Momoa Reveals He’s Going Blonde For Aquaman 2

Jason Momoa proved to be a terrific piece of left-field casting for Aquaman as the actor has successfully reimagined the King of Atlantis for the DCEU. With his Polynesian heritage and rebellious attitude, Momoa’s Arthur Curry is very different from both the comic book character and the typical image of him in popular culture. However, the Dune star has now confirmed that he’ll be sporting a classic signature element of the hero in the upcoming Aquaman 2 AKA Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Robert Pattinson Reportedly Wants To Do A Batman And Superman Movie

The future of the DC Films roster is once again in a state of transition, with HBO Max’s Justice League drawing what Warner Bros. are adamant will be a definitive line under the SnyderVerse, while Robert Pattinson gears up to reboot Batman just before The Flash introduces the multiverse, and J.J. Abrams now has some serious skin in the game with Bad Robot producing a new spin on Superman, as well as Zatanna and HBO Max shows based on Justice League Dark, Constantine and Madame X.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Batman Rumor Puts Robert Pattinson’s Sequel In Jeopardy, Let’s Hope It’s Not True

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Given the popularity of the comic book genre, there is no shortage of superhero movies coming to the big screen. DC’s Batman is arguably the most beloved hero of all time, so he’s been adapted a number of times. The next of these is Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which will star Robert Pattinson in the title role. But a wild rumor about the DC flick indicates that Pattinson’s sequel could already be in jeopardy. Hopefully it’s not true.
Beauty & Fashionheroichollywood.com

See Henry Cavill Return As Superman With The Classic Suit & Hairstyle

New artwork envisions Henry Cavill returning to the role of Superman with an updated suit and the character’s iconic hairstyle. Henry Cavill made his debut as Superman in Zack Snyder’s 2013 film Man of Steel. Although the film received mixed reviews from critics, fans really responded to his portrayal as Superman and looked forward to seeing him return in future projects. Henry Cavill would reprise his role as Kal-El in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017’s Justice League, the latter of which would then lead to Zack Snyder’s director’s cut that released onto HBO Max earlier this year.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Batman: Colin Farrell’s Comments About Penguin Might Disappointment Hardcore DC Fans

For some time, we’ve been excited to see what Matt Reeves has brewing with The Batman, a noir take on the Dark Knight that will see Robert Pattinson playing the beloved hero alongside a hefty lineup of popular characters fans know from Gotham City. Among the rogues’ gallery being reintroduced for the film is Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman, Paul Dano’s Riddler, John Turturro’s Carmine Falcone and Colin Farrell’s Penguin. As far as Oswald Cobblepot’s role goes, hardcore fans may be disappointed to hear some recent comments by Farrell.
Moviesleedaily.com

Joker season 2: Is the film up for the sequel?

The Joker was one of the Top rated controversial films of the year. This film’s enthusiasm was genuine. Joker cracked $1.074 billion at the box office. The leading actor, Joaquin Phoenix, was also nominated for an Academy Award for his outstanding performance in a leading role. Before the movie even...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Still Wants To Play Flashpoint Batman

Back when Warner Bros. and DC Films were hiring actors to play Batman left, right and center, there was talk we could end up with anywhere up to five Caped Crusaders. Robert Pattinson is headlining Matt Reeves’ reboot, with Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton suiting up for The Flash, and the Scarlet Speedster’s solo outing bringing back Tim Burton’s Dark Knight while introducing the multiverse led to widespread rumors that not only would it eventually lead to Batman Beyond, but Jeffrey Dean Morgan could return as the Flashpoint version of Thomas Wayne.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

MAN OF STEEL Writer On Henry Cavill's Possible Superman Return; Says WB Wanted THE DARK KNIGHT In The DCEU

The Flash will introduce Sasha Calle's Supergirl, and it's been widely reported that the plan is for the Girl of Steel to receive her own solo movie. A body double was used for Superman's Shazam! cameo, and with no mention of Henry Cavill in Warner Bros.' plans for the DC Extended Universe over the next few years, it seems his time as the iconic DC Comics superhero has reached its end.
MoviesDen of Geek

Does Batgirl Leslie Grace Casting Point to Burnside Version of the Character?

Batgirl will soon become the latest Bat-themed superhero to star in their own DC movie. After a very long gestation period that has directors and screenwriters come and go, Warner Bros. is finally turning the wheels on Gotham’s foremost female crimefighter, with the film set for an HBO Max release sometime in 2022 or 2023, according to THR.
MoviesRolling Stone

50 Greatest Movie Superheroes

Look, up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a film genre that’s taken over mainstream Hollywood and multiplex culture faster than a single bullet! Superhero movies have gone through a massive evolution over the last few decades, from special-event blockbusters (“You’ll believe a man can fly”) to expanded-universe franchises that mimic serialized comic-story arcs with impressive fidelity. Not every cinematic superhero is created equal, however, even if many of their origins stories seems the same – so we’ve ranked the 50 greatest caped crusaders and friendly-neighborhood crimefighters, Justice Leaguers and Avengers, off-brand men-in-tights and MCU-and-beyond all-stars to grace the big-screen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy