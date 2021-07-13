Cancel
Public Health

FDA issues warning about elevated risk of neurological disorder in recipients of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine

 12 days ago

(Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

(SILVER SPRING, Md.) The Food and Drug Administration said Monday that the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine can lead to an increased risk of developing a rare neurological disorder, Guillain-Barré syndrome, according to The New York Times.

Though the risks are low, recipients of the J&J vaccine reportedly have three to five times higher risk of developing the condition than the general public, prompting the FDA to issue a warning on fact sheets given to vaccine providers for patients.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Guillain-Barré syndrome is when the body's immune system attacks the nerves. This typically results in muscle weakness and can quickly lead to paralysis. There's no known cure but there are treatments, and most people recover, though the illness can be fatal, especially if it reaches a severe phase. COVID-19 is also a known risk factor for the disorder.

The updated guidance comes at a fraught moment for COVID-19 vaccinations in the U.S., with the pace slowing and emergence of the Delta variant of COVID-19. Officials reportedly worried that the news would increase vaccine hesitancy for all COVID-19 vaccines, not just the J&J, though the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines use different technology.

The FDA explained in a statement that evidence suggests an association between the J&J vaccine and increased risk of developing Guillain-Barré but that the evidence "is insufficient to establish a causal relationship," The Times reports.

“What worries me most is that it reinforces the lack of confidence that people had,” Dr. Steven Black, an emeritus professor of pediatrics at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, said of the new guidance. “They’ll say, ‘Aha, see, I was right.’ But they’re not right.”

He added that the risk was low enough that “for people trying to make a rational decision, this should not influence their decision to get vaccinated.” Studies have shown the J&J vaccine to be highly effective at preventing severe outcomes of COVID-19, including hospitalizations and death.

Johnson & Johnson said in a statement that “the risk of having this occur is very low, and the rate of reported cases exceeds the background rate by a small degree.”

The FDA previously issued a warning in April about the J&J vaccine over an increased risk of blood clots.

