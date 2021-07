Stephen A. Smith has taken Conor McGregor to task for his post-fight behavior at UFC 264. Last week, Stephen A. Smith and Conor McGregor met in person for the first time in what was a playful, light-hearted exchange with Smith tapping out to McGregor in the fashion department, at least on this particular night. Smith would later conduct a widely viewed interview with McGregor that was acclaimed in many circles. All in all, it was a pleasant initial meeting between McGregor and Smith prior to the big event.