Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix moves up on CBRE's 2021 national Scoring Tech Talent report

By Andy Blye
Phoenix Business Journal
 12 days ago
Each year CBRE ranks the top 50 tech talent markets in North America in its Scoring Tech Talent report and this year Phoenix jumped up a spot. See what else the report had to say, including concerns about the region's "brain drain."

The Phoenix Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/phoenix
