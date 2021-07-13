Phoenix moves up on CBRE's 2021 national Scoring Tech Talent report

Phoenix is leading rapid growth in Arizona’s tech sector through 2021. Indeed, Phoenix has become one of the nation’s fastest-growing tech hot spots. According to recent data, software job growth throughout the city has risen over 30% within the last 10 years. This is almost 10% faster than the national average. Undoubtedly, software development companies need to know what is fueling this city-wide growth. This way, they can adopt the top programming practices, tools, and frameworks to expand with the market. Of course, they can also better understand which industries are driving the boom in the technology sector. Read on to learn about how Phoenix is leading rapid growth in Arizona’s tech sector through 2021.