Pogacar wins his first mountain-top stage at 2021 Tour. Slovenian extends overall lead thanks to time bonus. Vingegaard climbs to second, Carapaz ​moves to third. The fog at the top of the Col du Portet was so thick on Wednesday it was difficult to see the riders approaching the finish line. But the picture by the end of the day was crystal clear - Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) has all but won his second successive Tour de France.