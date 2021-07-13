Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy is accepting applications

If you ever wanted to get a transparent look at how a law enforcement agency operates, here’s your chance.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is excited to connect with its residents again this year during its Citizens Academy.

It was unable to hold the academy last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the eight week academy, citizens will get a transparent look at what the NCSO does and learn the agency’s procedures and why it operates the way it does.

The classes will meet every Thursday night starting in September. One of the classes, which will meet on a Saturday morning, will even allow residents time at the gun range.

Those that are interested in the academy is asked to contact Larry Boatwright at lboatwright@nassauso.com or 904-548-4027.

To apply online, click here.

