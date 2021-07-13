Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nassau County, FL

Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy is accepting applications

Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T282X_0avgdzV200

If you ever wanted to get a transparent look at how a law enforcement agency operates, here’s your chance.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is excited to connect with its residents again this year during its Citizens Academy.

It was unable to hold the academy last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the eight week academy, citizens will get a transparent look at what the NCSO does and learn the agency’s procedures and why it operates the way it does.

The classes will meet every Thursday night starting in September. One of the classes, which will meet on a Saturday morning, will even allow residents time at the gun range.

STORY: New multi-million dollar training facility is in the works for Nassau County Sheriff’s Office

Those that are interested in the academy is asked to contact Larry Boatwright at lboatwright@nassauso.com or 904-548-4027.

To apply online, click here.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
53K+
Followers
56K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Nassau County, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Office Citizens Academy#Ncso#Nassau County Sheriff#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Saint Johns County, FLPosted by
Action News Jax

FOUND: Missing teen in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE:. Dawnasia Durant has been found safe. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl last seen in the area of 300 Whispering Woods Lane on Sunday at 3 p.m. Dawnasia Durant is described as wearing grey biker shorts and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy