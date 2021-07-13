Upstart: An unsolicited donation arrives: shock ensues; a thank you is in order
What do you do when $100,000 unexpectedly lands on your desk? You take a deep breath, say thank you and — if you’re me — you tell your loyal readers. So here’s the good news: Recently we received an unsolicited $100,000 grant from the ChanZuckerberg Initiative. It’s the largest grant we’ve ever received, and it couldn’t be more welcome. It also confirms the advice I got years ago from fellow reporters at the New York Times: Don’t worry about your editors and readers, just do consistently good work and when they look up, they will see what you are doing.missionlocal.org
