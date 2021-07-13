Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Upstart: An unsolicited donation arrives: shock ensues; a thank you is in order

By Lydia Chávez
Posted by 
Mission Local
Mission Local
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What do you do when $100,000 unexpectedly lands on your desk? You take a deep breath, say thank you and — if you’re me — you tell your loyal readers. So here’s the good news: Recently we received an unsolicited $100,000 grant from the ChanZuckerberg Initiative. It’s the largest grant we’ve ever received, and it couldn’t be more welcome. It also confirms the advice I got years ago from fellow reporters at the New York Times: Don’t worry about your editors and readers, just do consistently good work and when they look up, they will see what you are doing.

missionlocal.org

Comments / 0

Mission Local

Mission Local

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 2008, Mission Local has been all up in the Mission District reporting on everything from tacos to tech, crime to culture, murals to MUNI, recording the lives and changes in the city’s oldest (and arguably, best) neighborhood.

 https://missionlocal.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Vaccines
San Francisco, CA
Society
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
San Francisco, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#The New York Times#Chanzuckerberg#Covid#The Latino Task Force#Ucsf#Zsfgh#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Charities
Related
Friday Harbor, WAsanjuanjournal.com

Once again thank you | Letter

Everyone who contributed food and toiletries to the Food Bank and Family Resource Center at the Fourth of July Parade. And in case you forgot and missed your opportunity… both groups are delighted to received donations anytime. And… thank you for all the fun participants who made the Spontaneous Disorganization...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Mission Local

“The heart insists on it.” Odes to Betita Martínez, the Chicana pioneer dedicated to political activism

When all is said and done, perhaps our loved ones are our best keepers. Despite the nationwide recognition of the political force Elizabeth “Betita” Martínez — marked when she died at 95 from vascular dementia on June 29 with obituaries in the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times and the Washington Post — one of the most impressive collections of her work resides in a friend’s home in Berkeley.
RelationshipsPosted by
Upworthy

This doctor shows up at strangers’ weddings and brings back old flowers as gifts for her patients

Eleanor Love knew, as a medical student, that weddings were responsible for a lot of leftover flowers. Rather than let them go to waste, she came up with a brilliant idea: she would call wedding coordinators up as often as possible, even if she did not know the bride and groom, to ask if she could stop by the event venue to pick up the couple's leftover flowers. After the couple's big day, Love would collect after-wedding bouquets and centerpieces to gift to her lonely hospital patients. Several of the doctor's patients have deeply appreciated the thoughtful token. Her initiative now goes by the name The Simple Sunflower, The Washington Post reports.
Worldtechstartups.com

More vaccinated people hospitalized than the unvaccinated in Israel: Of the 143 patients, 58% were vaccinated, 39% were unvaccinated, Jerusalem Post reports

In the early days of the coronavirus, we were told that vaccines will prevent us from getting the virus. Then as millions of people received the vaccines, the narrative changed to “vaccines will stop people from getting sick, but they may not stop people from getting infected and possibly spreading the disease.”
NFLSlate

It’s Time to Start Requiring Vaccinations

The idea of “vaccine passports”—physical or virtual documents proving that their carrier had gotten COVID shots, and which would be required to gain access to a given space—got preemptively gnarled, in the United States, by the defiant and oppositional reflexes of the Republican Party’s ascendant Petulant 2-Year-Old Caucus. Even the term vaccine passport itself is fraught—played up by the anti-vax movement, presumably, because it connotes more jet-set exclusivity and intimidating legal finality than dryer phrases, like immunization record or health pass, that describe the same thing. The certainty of immediate behavioral, political, and legal backlash must weigh on the public officials and business owners, even in the bluest states, who have so far refrained from instituting these requirements. The events of Jan. 6—among many, many other events—prove that crossing the right wing carries risks including violence even if its cause is ultimately a losing and stupid one.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

People stunned as man hospitalised with Covid tells TV crew he still won’t get vaccine

An unvaccinated Louisiana man who was hospitalised after contracting the Covid-19 virus and developed a severe case of pneumonia said that he still will not get the vaccine.Scott Roe was interviewed by CBS News is David Begnaud as he sat in his hospital bed at our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge.This week alone, the state's health department reported the highest number of Covid-19 hospitalisations since late February.“Here I am recovering, getting out of here finally tomorrow," Roe said.But when it comes to getting the vaccination, he matter-of-factly said "no.""Why not?" Asked Begnaud."Because there [are] too...
POTUSNewsweek

Former Biden Adviser Suggests Making Unvaccinated People Pay for Their Own COVID Testing

Andy Slavitt, a former senior adviser to President Joe Biden's coronavirus response team, is suggesting that unvaccinated people begin paying for their own testing. Appearing on CNN Thursday night, Slavitt said workplaces and schools should consider mandating people be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or get a negative test result every single day.
RelationshipsSlate

My Husband Has Been Financially Abusive for Years. Now the Tables Are Turning.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My husband and I have been married for 11 years, together for 14. Since having our three kids (the oldest is going to be 8), I have been a stay-at-home mom. My husband has always been financially abusive. We used to have a shared account, but he would only put money in it if I asked. He would put in the exact amount, and it could only be for certain things like groceries and sometimes clothing for the children.
Books & LiteratureMidland Reporter-Telegram

Betsy Ross's husband's diary turned up in a garage. Here's what it tells us about the flagmaker.

It began with an unmarked, unremarkable box tucked in a corner of a garage in California. Inside, under miscellaneous letters and old high school yearbooks, was a smaller shoe box. Inside that, under old coins and a numismatist pamphlet, lay the 240-year-old diary of sailor John Claypoole, a Revolutionary War prisoner of war and later the third husband of the flagmaker known as Betsy Ross.
MilitaryPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Private in the Army Was Given an Unusual Weapon for Combat

An army private took to the battlefield with nothing but a dustpan and a broom. The unusual weapons proved effective in slaying the enemies until he met his match. On the day of the scheduled visit to obtain his weapons, the private overslept. Upon waking up, the soldier rushed to the quartermasters and ended up as the last in line.

Comments / 0

Community Policy